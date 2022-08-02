𝟏𝟖𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞-𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞

Stinger Nation – Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, at the base in Swanton, Ohio.

Those living and working near the base may see and hear increased activity, both on base and the areas immediately surrounding the installation. Area residents can expect to see increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities along the perimeter and at entry control points.

The exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid generation and movement of personnel and equipment, utilizing a 24-hour operation concept. The wing will be evaluated on its ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel, aircraft and support equipment, while operating in a contested and degraded environment.

A minimum of two readiness exercises are required to take place over a five-year period and are scheduled, in addition to real world deployments and training exercises, to ensure Air National Guard Wings are trained, equipped and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, anywhere, at any time, in support of U.S. National Defense Strategies.

The men and women of the 180FW appreciate the continued support from our communities and the outpouring of well wishes. The success of the 180FW is founded on the steadfast support, trust and generosity of our local communities.