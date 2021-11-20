10 Holiday Season Gift Ideas for the Fisherman in your Life

(BPT) – Are you shopping for someone who is absolutely obsessed with fishing? If you’re looking for some unique gift ideas this year, SantaBass is back and has a few holiday-season gift suggestions that will make just about any angler happy.

1) Stay warm and dry – If your loved one is serious about fishing, they will encounter rain and cold wind at some point. There’s no better way of saying you care about them than by giving your favorite angler a rain suit (jacket and bibs) they can count on. Greg Brush, an Alaska salmon fishing guide with more than 30 years of experience, recommends the Rapala Pro Rain Jacket and Bibs, which combines advanced technology performance with premium waterproof and breathable components for extreme fishing conditions.

2) Catch some hawgs! – America’s fish is the largemouth bass. In fact, it’s estimated that more than 10 million Americans fish for bass each year. So if you’re giving to an angler who’s obsessed with bass fishing, slip an OG Slim 6 into their stocking this winter. Designed by one of the nation’s top bass fishing pros, Ott DeFoe, the OG Slim 6 is a flat-sided balsa bait with a medium wobble and tight side-to-side action that will catch your angler some big ones — guaranteed.

3) Less time filleting, more time catching (and eating) – Sometimes you want to keep and cook the fish you’ve caught. As fun as that sounds, it’s the filleting the fish part that few truly enjoy. But no more. The R12 Electric Fillet Knife makes filleting fish a breeze with twice the speed and three times the torque of standard fillet knives. Complete with two R12 lithium-ion battery packs, offering 80 minutes of continuous runtime, you’ll be spending more time eating and fishing and less time filleting.

4) Fishing the ice – Believe it or not, in the northern tier of the United States, winter means ice fishing. That’s right — angling through a hole cut through the ice. There is no lure more effective for ice fishing than the legendary Jigging Rap. Swimming in tantalizing circles under the ice or in open water for suspended game fish, the Jigging Rap features a balanced, weighted minnow profile that catches walleye, bass, crappies, perch — and many more species.

5) Stay cool on the water – When the temperatures start to rise, the best way to stay cool and comfortable on and off the water is with a performance hooded shirt. It offers style combined with function with a trend-forward design, UPF 50+ UV sun protection, and moisture-wicking performance.

6) Get a solid grip on toothy monsters – Rapala Elite Pliers are designed specifically for anglers dealing with big, nasty, sharp-toothed and spiny fish where it’s critical to avoid getting bit or spiked. These seven-inch premium pliers are armed with a high-performance, lightweight coating that protects against abrasion, corrosion and UV rays. A mag spring and lock keeps the jaws of the pliers open or tightly locked with an easy, flip switch. Hybrid jaws have interlocking front teeth that ensure a lock-tight clasp on hooks. Carbide cutters are replaceable and will cut all braid, monofilament and fluorocarbon line along with light wire up to 15 lbs.

7) The key to fishing – Getting to your favorite fishing hole will more than likely require getting in your car, truck, ATV or snowmobile. Keep all of your keys in order with a fishing lure key chain.

8) Tournament quality weigh-scale – If your angler values knowing exactly how much their catch weighs, a Touch Screen Scale adds ease and convenience to weighing and tracking fish. This large digital scale is packed with features, yet intuitive in use. Displaying weight in lbs./oz., decimal lbs. or kg., easily record and determine the position of your current catch in your weight total. Simply hang catch from the heavy-duty composite clamp. Tap on one of eight storage locations to enter fish into memory and add to total catch weight. Runs up to 400 hours on two AA batteries (not included).

9) Super strong fishing line won’t let the big ones get away – Sufix 832 Advanced Superline is the strongest, most durable small diameter braid on the market. It won’t let the big ones get away. Precision braiding and fiber technology provides superior strength, roundness and line consistency, delivering increased casting distance and accuracy, and reduced line vibration.

10) Winter beanies – Keep your dome warm with a winter beanie. It’s perfect for all kinds of winter outdoor activities — ice fishing, long walks in the woods, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and much more. Featuring fleece material on the inside of the beanie, your noggin’ will feel extra cozy.