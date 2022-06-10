10 Tips for Choosing the Right Moving Company

It’s moving season. Here are some helpful tips:
- Get quotes from at least 3 companies – A quote from one company does not guarantee that they’re the best option for your move. In order to find the best possible option, get at least three quotes from different companies and compare them.
- Ask about their experience – A new company doesn’t necessarily mean a bad company. However, a company with more experience will likely be able to complete your move faster and with less hassle on both ends of the spectrum.
- Check their reviews – Read online reviews about the moving companies you’re considering or ask friends or family who have moved in the past who they used and liked.
- Don’t be afraid to ask questions – You can’t expect to know everything about the process of moving, so don’t be afraid to ask questions. A reputable company will be happy to answer your questions and make sure you’re comfortable with their services.
- Don’t hire a company that’s in the middle of a long move – Your move is worth more than theirs. Keep this in mind when comparing quotes for companies that are currently in the midst of a move.
- Get all details in writing – Even if you’re working with family or friends, it’s important that you get all arrangements in writing before the move happens. This will help avoid any problems down the line.
- Check for their license & insurance – This is an important step! It’s in your best interest to make sure that the company has a license and is insured. You’ll want to verify that they’re licensed in your area and that they have enough insurance to properly care for your belongings.
- Meet with them – If you’re still unsure of which company will be right for you, meet with the three companies and ask them any questions you might have about their services.
- Consider special requests – Some companies offer extra perks like packing assistance or storage options. These features may be worth looking into if you don’t feel comfortable packing and storing everything on your own.
- Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true because they usually are!
