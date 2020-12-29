10 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home

(BPT) – This year, New Year’s Eve celebrations might not look like they normally do. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate with family and friends! In fact, given how difficult this year has been, a party might be exactly what is needed. The good news is that there are plenty of fun, safe ways to ring in the new year as a family right from the comfort of your own home.

Here are a few ideas for making your New Year’s Eve celebration a fun event for all:

1) Have a dance party: With a little planning and spirit, any room can be transformed into a dance space. Turn on some tunes, get the family moving and raise the roof to ring in 2021. You could even turn off the lights and use glow sticks or LED light-up wands for added ambiance.

2) Set up a photo booth: Make it a night to remember by setting up a photo booth for the kids to enjoy. Pick a corner, pull out old Halloween costumes or find some festive props, and let your kids get creative. The photos can be great to share on your social channels to wish friends a happy new year.

3) Look through old photos or home movies: As we head into a new year, take a trip down memory lane by looking through old photos or watching home movies. This is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face and is a great reminder of how far they’ve come this past year.

4) Create a family time capsule: Ask each family member to write down their wishes and dreams for 2021. Then, seal responses in a box or jar with other memorable items to open next New Year’s Eve.

5) Board games, anyone? Get the family energized with a little competition. Find a few games everyone can enjoy or host a tournament of your family favorites. Consider giving out some fun prizes to keep everyone engaged.

6) Glam up everyday objects: Kids love sparkle! Add glitter to playdough or slime and let them play. Use number cookie cutters to spell out 2021.

7) DIY dessert bar: Set up a dessert bar, and let your kids create a confetti-themed treat with some pre-made cupcakes topped with frosting. Have a variety of confetti colored toppings, like sprinkles, decorating icing, and colorful Fruity Pebbles cereal or candy pieces, on hand for everyone to use to make their own masterpiece.

8) Have a virtual hangout: Carve out some time and say hi to family and friends you haven’t been able to see. This is a great way to keep the kids occupied and get some face time with grandparents or others who might be isolated.

9) Watch an early countdown: Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a good countdown. To help families everywhere ring in 2021, Pebbles cereal is hosting a New Year’s Eve countdown on Dec. 31, featuring Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble from Bedrock leading into the 9 p.m. EST hour during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which airs live beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Tune in and join Fred and Barney for an epic countdown to 2021, which happens to be the cereal’s 50th birthday year.

10) Make party favors: Pick up some party favors at a local store or better yet, make them at home. There are plenty of great tutorials online for fun party favors the kids will enjoy. Try your hand at making confetti poppers, a fun take on a celebration staple. What better way to ring in the new year than with some fun party poppers the kids will enjoy making and eating.

Whatever you end up doing, don’t forget to take some time to reflect on this past year and celebrate the year to come. 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1… Happy New Year!