10 Ways to Feel Awake Without Caffeine

Leafy veggies like spinach and kale give you a vitamin B boost. Vitamin B is a part of your cells’ energy-making process.
Guzzle Water
If you’re feeling droopy, you might need to drink more water. One sign of dehydration is fatigue.
Step Outside
Not only will a change of scenery and some fresh air wake up your senses, the sun will help regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Try to get at least 30 minutes a day of natural sunlight — an hour if you have insomnia.
Exercise
Moving your body tells your cells you need more energy. Your body will rise to the task and start making more. Exercise also releases endorphins — the “feel-good” hormones — and gives you a bit of a natural mood boost.
Keep a Routine
If you go to bed and wake up at the same times every day, your body will learn when it’s time to be alert and when it’s wind-down time.
Aromatherapy
Certain smells can help jump-start your senses and may help you with focus, energy, and more. To feel more awake, try eucalyptus, lemon, or peppermint.
Pack in the Protein
Instead of mindless, carb-heavy grazing to help you stay awake, choose foods that include some protein or healthy fat. They’ll stick with you longer and help you avoid a sugar crash.
Take a Break From Screens
Feeling sleepy may be your eyes’ way of telling you they need a pause from focusing on screens. To avoid eyestrain, look off into the distance and away from your computer or phone regularly as you work.
Power Nap
Sometimes your body just needs a sleep reset. A 15- to 30-minute shut-eye session can help you feel more alert and improve your mood.
Chew Gum
Some studies show gum chewing can kick up your alertness, help you react faster, and improve your attention and boost productivity during the workday.
