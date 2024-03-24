North Baltimore, Ohio

March 24, 2024 9:20 am

10 Ways to Feel Awake Without Caffeine

Medically Reviewed by Jabeen Begum, MD 

 Written by Rachel Reiff Ellis
Snack on a Salad

Snack on a Salad

1/10

Leafy veggies like spinach and kale give you a vitamin B boost. Vitamin B is a part of your cells’ energy-making process.

Guzzle Water

Guzzle Water

2/10

If you’re feeling droopy, you might need to drink more water. One sign of dehydration is fatigue.

Step Outside

Step Outside

3/10

Not only will a change of scenery and some fresh air wake up your senses, the sun will help regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Try to get at least 30 minutes a day of natural sunlight — an hour if you have insomnia.

Exercise

Exercise

4/10

Moving your body tells your cells you need more energy. Your body will rise to the task and start making more. Exercise also releases endorphins — the “feel-good” hormones — and gives you a bit of a natural mood boost.

Keep a Routine

Keep a Routine

5/10

If you go to bed and wake up at the same times every day, your body will learn when it’s time to be alert and when it’s wind-down time.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy

6/10

Certain smells can help jump-start your senses and may help you with focus, energy, and more. To feel more awake, try eucalyptus, lemon, or peppermint.

Pack in the Protein

Pack in the Protein

7/10

Instead of mindless, carb-heavy grazing to help you stay awake, choose foods that include some protein or healthy fat. They’ll stick with you longer and help you avoid a sugar crash.

Take a Break From Screens

Take a Break From Screens

8/10

Feeling sleepy may be your eyes’ way of telling you they need a pause from focusing on screens. To avoid eyestrain, look off into the distance and away from your computer or phone regularly as you work.

Power Nap

Power Nap

9/10

Sometimes your body just needs a sleep reset. A 15- to 30-minute shut-eye session can help you feel more alert and improve your mood.

Chew Gum

Chew Gum

10/10

Some studies show gum chewing can kick up your alertness, help you react faster, and improve your attention and boost productivity during the workday.

Source: Copyright 2024, WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved, materials and content for informational purposes only.

