100th BIRTHDAY Celebration Planned

From Martha Hamlin:

Friends, our good friend, BETTY FEGLEY, is turning 100 years old this Sat. November 21st. We would like to celebrate her with a drive by celebration led by our fire dept! We need You to join in and keep Bettys smile going! Please meet at the American Legion at 1045 am Sat. and we will honor Betty, starting at 1100 am. Let’s get a 100 cars and a 100 cards and do this big!



There will be a basket to drop your card in during the parade. Feel free to decorate your car if you are in the spirit. You must remain in your vehicles.

If you would prefer to mail a card, send it to Betty Fegley, 307 South Tarr Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872

From JoLynn Stewart:

Mom was the oldest of 5 girls. Her sisters Helen Claybaugh, JoAnn Kelley, and Ike Klingensmith are deceased. Her sister Mary Lou Coakley is still living. Mom grew up in Cygnet and attended school there. She lived on a farm on Liberty High Road when she was married to my dad, John William Sterling. They had cows and chickens and she enjoyed selling eggs.

Mom worked many years as a beautician. She also worked at one of the former drugstores in North Baltimore and in the office ay Kelley’s.

After my dad’s death, my mom married Glen Fegley. They lived in Bowling Green for many years. When she lived in BG, she learned to golf, and played pretty well. She really loved it. She now lives in North Baltimore, with lots of family near-by. She has been a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for most of her life.