NB Library’s FREE movie experience at the Virginia Theater



Our FREE art movie for July’s View and Chewwill be Paint starring: Owen Wilson.

Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

The movie will be shown on Thursday, July 17th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.