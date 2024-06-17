12 Ideas for Home Improvement Projects to Do Now

(BPT) – Now is the perfect time to breathe new life into your living space, whether you’re looking to revamp your kitchen, upgrade your landscaping or tackle that long-overdue bathroom renovation.

To get you started, here are some ideas from the pros at Neighborly’s trusted network of local home service brands, including Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric, Aire Serv, Mr. Appliance, Mosquito Joe, Precision Garage Door Service and Molly Maid.

Invest in sustainable features. Updating your bathroom? Investing in eco-friendly upgrades like a tankless water heater or water-conserving toilet is good for the environment. It can lead to a higher return on investment when you decide it’s time to move.

Install ceiling fans. Ceiling fans get the air moving in your home, and are a decorative addition to any room. Look for styles that complement your decor, and even add a dramatic flair.

Declutter. Take a look around your bedroom, living room or family room. Too much clutter? Decluttering your home can seem like a daunting task, but Molly Maid says it boils down to this: take note of what the room is supposed to be used for and remove anything that doesn’t pertain to that use. A pro tip to make it even easier: designate bins for items to keep, donate, sell or discard. Just toss the items in the appropriate bin and you’ll be halfway there.

Inspect your dryer for allergens. When you hear the word “allergies,” it’s easy to think of the more common allergens like pollen and dust, but there are several hidden allergens in homes that can cause a host of health issues. Inspect your dryer vents for mold, lint or animal droppings, and call Dryer Vent Wizard to remove dangerous foreign objects. And while you’re at it, organize your laundry room with new shelving or a hanging rod.

Switch to an HVAC zoning system. This allows you to regulate the temperature levels throughout different areas of your home to help keep every nook and cranny comfortable. Aire Serv also helps reduce energy consumption by allowing you to adjust temperatures in your home according to use.

Install kitchen ventilation. Properly ventilating your cooktop can help improve the overall air quality in your home and add a decorative, even dramatic, touch to the space.

Install crown molding. The best way to elevate your living space and make your ceiling appear higher is by installing crown molding. Not only is crown molding classic and timeless, but it also draws the eye upward. This will make the rooms in your home seem bigger than they are.

Replace your garage door. A new garage door can significantly increase your home’s value and curb appeal. Choosing an experienced, highly-rated company like Precision Garage Door Service can save money in the long term and give you peace of mind that your garage door is functioning optimally.

Landscape with retaining walls. Retaining walls help manage a sloping landscape and add character and beauty to your property. Transform your yard and property by using retaining walls to add terraces filled with flowers, herbs, vegetable gardens, or even small fruit trees.

Keep pests at bay. Invest in an outdoor mosquito control service if you’re looking for a powerful solution to handle a mosquito problem for outdoor areas. A company like Mosquito Joe can clear your yard of biting bugs and allow you to enjoy your outdoor spaces again — itch-free!

Paint your front door. This is one of the easiest, least expensive ways to give your home a dramatic pop in curb appeal. A company like Five Star Painting can give your front door and home a new, updated look with a new coat of paint, making it stand out.

Install new windows. Windows can set the tone for your home’s aesthetic and enhance your living space’s comfort. Choosing the right window for your home comes down to thinking about where you live, where the window would go, and your goals. Glass Doctor offers homeowners full-service window repair, replacement and installation.

Need help with any of these projects? Neighborly’s trusted network of local home service brands is dedicated to connecting you with reliable and skilled professionals in your area. When it comes to repairing, maintaining or enhancing your home, Neighborly is here to give your home the makeover it deserves. Visit neighborly.com or download the Neighborly App today to explore their services and connect with a local Neighborly pro.