130th ANNIVERSARY OF NB’S GREAT FIRE

By Margaret E. Bobb, North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society

Sunday, October 30, 2021 marked the 130th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1891, one of the most catastrophic days in the history of North Baltimore, Ohio

1 – Tarr and Coleman Meat Market

2 – Dillinger Block / Bracy Saloon

3 – Henry Opera House

4 – City Hall

5 – First National Bank

The fire began late at night in a wooden shed used as a gambling den behind the Bracy Saloon (2) which was located in the Dillinger Block (2) [across the street from the current LO8 Salon]. A poker game was going on in the shed and the fire broke out when a coal oil lamp was knocked over during a fight. Adding to the potential fire danger was the fact that the saloon’s owner, Anna Bracy was illegally storing oil barrels in the building.

Unfortunately, the men who caused the fire left the scene and did not report the fire. A B&O locomotive crew that was switching cars near the depot noticed the fire and sounded the alarm by blowing several blasts from the locomotive’s whistle. Shortly after someone pulled the fire bell in the City Hall (4) and fire department members began to appear and began to pull the hand pumper and hose carts south on Main Street toward the fire.

Using the nearby fire cistern as a water source, firefighters soon began to pour water on the burning sheds and privies in the rear of the Dillinger Block. However, because the closest cistern was on Main Street at the front of the block, the firemen had to drag their hoses from the front to the rear of the building and pump water through long lengths of hose. The water supply soon ran out, and the fire gained headway while the firefighters relocated the engine in another cistern.

The fire quickly spread through the wooden sheds from the rear of Anna Bracy’s saloon to a dry goods store and grocery. Although the Dillinger block was brick the brisk wind forced the flames through the windows and doors of the rear walls and into the building’s three store interiors.

The flames soon spread to the wood frame buildings south of the Dillinger Block occupied by Tarr and Coleman Meat Market (1), Beaverson Saloon and the Buckeye Oil Well Supply Company. The flames quickly spread north on this side of the Main Street toward the Henry Opera House where a capacity crowd was attending a performance by May Henderson, a popular singer, dancer and comedian.

The building was quickly evacuated as flames raced down the street toward the opera house. In the meantime, sparks also spread to the east side of Main Street. The firefighters were not able to save the post office/Dr. William Thomas’ medical office which was the first structure north of the railroad; however, Dr. Thomas was able to save the mail. His medical supplies and ambulance could not be saved.

The Great Fire of 1891 destroyed half of the town’s commercial area with the damage estimated to be $225,000 [equivalent to $6,782,390 in 2021]. In all, 49 structures not including the wooden structures in the rear of many businesses were destroyed. Thirteen (4 on the west side of Main and 9 on the east side) of the town’s 23 saloons were destroyed. The First National Bank (5) on the corner of E. Broadway and N. Main and the Henry Opera House was damaged. In addition, three residences on Tarr Street were destroyed.

When it appeared that the firefighters would not be able to control the fire, a telegram was sent to Fostoria to request aid from them. The B&O railroad arranged for a special train to transport the Fostoria firefighters and equipment to North Baltimore and they arrived about 11:30 p.m. With their help the fire was brought under control about 2:30 a.m. on October 31 and the rebuilding began almost immediately.

If you would like to learn more about the Great Fire, copies of North Baltimore’s Great Fire of 1891 booklet written by Tom Boltz can be purchased at the Historical Center (229 N. Main St.). All proceeds from the sales of this book go to the NBOAHS to support future activities.