15 Quick Tips to Hook a Kid on Fishing

As the weather warms, the desire to go fishing is undeniable. And if you love fishing, there's only one thing more enjoyable than catching a big fish — watching a kid catch a fish.

This fishing season, the folks at Rapala fishing lures encourage adults to take a kid fishing. Why? Because kids represent the future of fishing. According to the American Sportfishing Association, kids who are introduced to fishing at an early age by a trusted adult are more likely to fish as an adult.

Here are 15 quick tips from the folks at Rapala on how you can introduce a kid to fishing this year: