180FW to conduct Response Capability Exercise & Night Flying 

The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wed., Dec. 5, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Those living in and around the, Toledo, Ohio area, as well as Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the afternoon, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.

Also, the 180FW is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Dec. 5 through Thurs., Dec. 8, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 8:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.