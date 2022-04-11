North Baltimore, Ohio

April 12, 2022 1:08 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
2022.03.25 Update website
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny
Administrative Assistant
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Positions Available with WCCOA
Weekly Specials

180th ANG Night Flying Continues

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., April 11, through Thurs., April 14, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

For updated photos and videos of the 180FW visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/180FWONG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website