North Baltimore, Ohio

February 12, 2024 8:29 am

180th ANG Night Time Training Flights

 

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Feb. 12 through Thurs., Feb. 15, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 9:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

