180th “Area” Flybys This Week

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of flybys across the state of Ohio as a salute to our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, and to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans.

The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe.

The 180FW will kick off our salute, beginning Wed., May 6, 2020 in the Northwest, Ohio area. Other Ohio cities, along with a tentative schedule, are listed in the schedule below.

Salute Ohio Schedule:

May 6:

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

May 7:

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2:00 – 2:20 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB

*Details on specific times will be available soon.

NOTES:

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.

For the welfare and safety of all Ohioans, residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of COVID-19.