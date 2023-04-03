North Baltimore, Ohio

April 3, 2023 9:09 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny

180th Fighter Wing Activity Possible Today

The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Northwestern Ohio area on Mon., April 3, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Those living in and around the Lima, Ohio area may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website