180th Fighter Wing Performing Night Flying

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, beginning Mon., August 24 through Thurs., August 27, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

For updated photos and videos of the 180FW visit:

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/180FWONG