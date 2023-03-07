180th Fighter Wing to Conduct Night Flying & Air Defense Exercise

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., March 6 through Thurs., March 9, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 9:00 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

Also, The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Hillsboro and Chillicothe, Ohio areas on Mon., March 6, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Those living in and around the Hillsboro and Chillicothe, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

While this exercise is planned to take place in the Military Operating Airspace in Southern Ohio area, if inclement weather becomes a factor, the exercise will take place in the Military Operating Airspace in Northeast Michigan, in and around the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City areas.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the afternoon, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.