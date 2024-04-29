North Baltimore, Ohio

April 29, 2024 2:33 pm

180th Fighter Wing to Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan areas on Mon., April 29, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Those living in and around the Sandusky, Ohio and Coldwater, Mich. areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).

A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.

