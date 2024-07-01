180th Fighter Wing to Test Response Capability

The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Northwest Ohio area on Mon., Tues., and Wed., July 1-3, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Those living in and around the Alpena, Michigan area may hear and/or see fighter jets in

close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of

Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or

cancelled due to inclement weather.