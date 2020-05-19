NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
T and J Jan 2020
January Start with us
Closed March 2020
May 2019
April – June 2020
Weekly Specials

180th Fighters Night Flying Possible

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night beginning Mon., May 18 through Thurs., May 21, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. this week. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website