180th Functional Flight Test Thursday Mid-Day

The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a functional check flight today between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

A functional check flight is conducted following significant, highly sophisticated maintenance procedures on the F-16 fighter jets and will include reaching supersonic speeds.

Those living in and around the Chillicothe area in southern Ohio may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached.

These flights normally occur away from densely populated areas and above an altitude of 30,000 feet, but area residents may still hear the sonic boom.

Although scheduled for the morning, the flight could be delayed or cancelled due to weather.