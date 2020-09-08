NBX WaterShedsun
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Logo
Site Manager PT
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Weekly Specials
January Start with us

180th Night Flying This Week

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, beginning Tues., Sept. 8 through Thurs., Sept. 10, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:00 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

Capt. Seth Murray, an F-16 pilot with the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, prepares for take-off during night flying operations Sept. 15, 2015. Members of the 180FW exercise regularly to ensure we are ready to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and National Guard civil authorities. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker

For updated photos and videos of the 180FW visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/180FWONG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
BVH March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
NBLS Website