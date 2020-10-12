NBX WaterShedsun
180th Prepares To Join Overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force Deployment

 

F-16 fighter jets, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, will conduct nighttime take-offs in the early morning hours, Oct. 13, as they depart for an overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment.  

Area residents may hear and/or see the F-16s taking off between midnight and 6:00 a.m. 

The F-16 deployment is part of a 300 Airman aviation package to combat zones, within the Central Command area of responsibility, to enhance our country’s national security objectives. 

The 180FW currently has an additional 100 members deployed to six countries around the world, providing operational capabilities and dominance in air, space and cyberspace, while also enhancing strategic deterrence around the globe. 

For operational security purposes, and to maintain the safety and security of our Airmen, details of the various deployments and operations are not available at this time.  

The men and women of the 180FW appreciate the continued support from our communities and the outpouring of well wishes. The success of the 180FW is founded on the steadfast support, trust and generosity of our local communities. 

