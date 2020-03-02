NBX WaterShedsun
180th to be Performing Night Flying

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night beginning Mon., March 2 through Thurs., March 5, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 9:00 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

