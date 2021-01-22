1940 En Bee School Annual, by Larry E. Slaughterbeck



It’s been almost 81 years since the Class of ’40 graduated from North Baltimore High School. As I thumbed through a 1940 EN Bee Annual, I thought, most of all, I hope we haven’t seen the last of these types of men and women who cared so much and have given so much to our families, our village and our nation.



In the black and white photographs the girls are well-turned out in dresses and the boys in pressed collared shirts with ties and jackets. The names are familiar…soon many of these boys and some of the girls would be involved in a great world war.

Our daughter Julie while attending the Ohio State University was invited to meet with the chair of the accounting department. After a brief introduction the professor asked Julie where she was from? She replied a small town in northwest Ohio. Dr. Northrup asked her what small town?” “North Baltimore.” The professor’s reply caught Julie off guard … “That’s where I graduated from!!! My father was the high school principal in the 30’s and 40’s.” The chair’s name was Richard Northrup, NBHS (class of 1941). He served in WW II before graduating from college.

The editorial in the front of the annual I found to be quite interesting. The writer I presume was Superintendent E.E. Liedy, writes about the diversity of education but feels it is more important to have a strong foundation especially the ability to read. At one time it was the objective to have every student at least at a fifth or sixth grade reading level giving them the ability to read a newspaper. I would like to quote the editorials’ first paragraph: “I know people will graduate from our high school, who cannot read. Oh, yes, they can read simple sentences, and common words, and they can gain information from books like World Almanac . There are, however, books which are written not to give information, but to give understanding; and of course, when you read a book like that you must look for what the author says, but for what he really means. You must explore thru the mire of facts until you get the truth that is hidden on the other side.” The editorial contents offer profound insight and access to education goals in the last century.

Another junior in 1940 was Edward Crist; who in the same annual wrote on “Our Education”. Edward, later an O.S.U. professor I believe, grew up on Beecher Street. His father, Dallas, worked at the France Stone Company. His Aunt, Clara Miller was one of the most powerful and gifted teachers in the history of North Baltimore schools. She retired as principal of Powell Elementary. I still have fond memories of her Ohio History class that piqued my interest in history even to this day. A quote from Crist’s essay: “Truths, and What do I seek?—The answer to the question are usually divided in two groups. First, I am going to high school to acquire truths, and to learn to retain as many as truths as possible. I seek to use these acquired and retained truths in my daily life for years to come.” If you have the opportunity to look at a 1940 En Bee School Annual, take the time to study these two observations.

As I turned the pages– there was a poem written by one of my favorite Sunday school teachers, June Harris Blake, former editor NB News. She named it: “Memories” Here are her opening lines:

“Each of us has our memories,

Whatever they may be,

One might be that first night of adventure,

Or climbing that highest tree.”

The sentiment of the class of ’41 was best said in Ruth Blake Gonyer’s poem.

“To the place where my happiest days were spent,

To the place I was sent to learn.”



Larry