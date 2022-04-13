North Baltimore, Ohio

1st Brush Drop-Off is Saturday, April 16 – See Guidelines Here

 

Street Department 419-257-2394

Dept. of Public Works, Superintendent:  Josh Long

BRUSH PICKUP AND DROP OFF

 Resident Drop off Schedule

Drop brush behind the public works building between 8 & 11 am.

Proof of residency is required.

The 3rd (third) Saturday in:

April 16, June, July, September, October

Pick up Schedule

Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in Village right of way.

The 3rd (third) Monday in:

May, August, November

The North Baltimore Brush Pickup and Drop off program is for weather-related and trimmed brush, for North Baltimore residents only.  Brush from a contracted tree removal/trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owner’s responsibility.

The Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6’x6’, larger piles should be referred to a contractor.

