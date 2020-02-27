NBX WaterShedsun
1st Half Mfgr Home Tax Distribution in Wood Co.

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the dstribution of the year’s first half manufactured home tax.

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio of approximately $215,000. This money together with an equal second half reimbursement will be distributed following the August manufactured home settlement.

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those 65 years of age or older OR permanently disabled persons who own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence.

The applicants Ohio adjusted gross income cannot exceed $32,800. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the Auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,740 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $540,342.37. That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

 

