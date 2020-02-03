2020 Congressional Art Competition

From U.S. Congressman Bob Latta, Ohio’s 5th Congressional District:



Dear Friend,

High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition.

The Congressional Art Competition provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase the wealth of artistic talent in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. It began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township. The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in my three district offices.

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria:

The submission must be two dimensional.

If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.

The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame.

It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.

The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.

Members of my district staff are available to pick up artwork from students. To arrange a pick-up time or to obtain additional information, contact the Findlay office at 419-422-7791.