2020 FATAL CRASH RECAP

Safe Communities provided a recap of Fatal Crashes in Wood County for calendar year 2020.
There were a total of 15 crashes with 16 persons killed, 10 of which were Wood County residents.
Most crashes happened between 6 – 7 pm, followed by 6-7 am and 8 – 10 pm. Most crashes happened on Friday, followed by Tuesday and Saturday.
The following are the contributing factors of the crashes:
- Unbelted – 20%
- Youth Related – 33%
- Mature Drivers – 33%
- Alcohol Related 26% *
- Pedestrian Related – 20%
- Failure to Yield – 20%
- Motorcycle Related – 13%
- Drug Related – 13%
*Preliminary data. Detailed information about certain fatalities is unavailable or still being processed.