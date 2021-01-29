NBX WaterShedsun
2020 FATAL CRASH RECAP

Safe Communities provided a recap of Fatal Crashes in Wood County for calendar year 2020.
 
There were a total of 15 crashes with 16 persons killed, 10 of which were Wood County residents. 


 
Most crashes happened between 6 – 7 pm, followed by 6-7 am and 8 – 10 pm.  Most crashes happened on Friday, followed by Tuesday and Saturday. 
 
The following are the contributing factors of the crashes:

  • Unbelted – 20%
  • Youth Related – 33%
  • Mature Drivers – 33%
  • Alcohol Related 26% *
  • Pedestrian Related – 20%
  • Failure to Yield – 20%
  • Motorcycle Related – 13%
  • Drug Related – 13%

 
*Preliminary data.  Detailed information about certain fatalities is unavailable or still being processed.
 

