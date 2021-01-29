2020 FATAL CRASH RECAP

Safe Communities provided a recap of Fatal Crashes in Wood County for calendar year 2020.



There were a total of 15 crashes with 16 persons killed, 10 of which were Wood County residents.





Most crashes happened between 6 – 7 pm, followed by 6-7 am and 8 – 10 pm. Most crashes happened on Friday, followed by Tuesday and Saturday.



The following are the contributing factors of the crashes:

Unbelted – 20%

Youth Related – 33%

Mature Drivers – 33%

Alcohol Related 26% *

Pedestrian Related – 20%

Failure to Yield – 20%

Motorcycle Related – 13%

Drug Related – 13%



*Preliminary data. Detailed information about certain fatalities is unavailable or still being processed.

