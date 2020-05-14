2020 NBHS Alumni Dinner and Golf Canceled…….

The North Baltimore High School Alumni Association has announced the 2020 Dinner and Golf Tournament have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These events are usually held annually in conjunction with the community’s Good Ole Summertime Festival which has also been canceled for 2020.

We do plan to award two scholarships to graduating NBHS Class of 2020 Seniors. Those winners will be announced by the end of May.

If anyone would like to contribute to the NBHS Alumni Scholarship fund, please feel free to mail a donation to our address:

NBHS Alumni Association,

PO Box 204,

North Baltimore, OH 45872.

We have donated scholarships annually since 2007 through the generous donations of Alumni and friends, as well as from the proceeds of the Annual Good Ole Summertime Golf Outing.