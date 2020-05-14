NBX WaterShedsun
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
Dec. 2019 new logo
April – June 2020
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
T and J Jan 2020
Closed March 2020

2020 NBHS Alumni Dinner and Golf Canceled…….

2020 NBHS Alumni Dinner and Golf Canceled…….

The North Baltimore High School Alumni Association has announced the 2020 Dinner and Golf Tournament have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These events are usually held annually in conjunction with the community’s Good Ole Summertime Festival which has also been canceled for 2020.

We do plan to award two scholarships to graduating NBHS Class of 2020 Seniors. Those winners will be announced by the end of May.

If anyone would like to contribute to the NBHS Alumni Scholarship fund, please feel free to mail a donation to our address:

NBHS Alumni Association,
PO Box 204,
North Baltimore, OH 45872.

We have donated scholarships annually since 2007 through the generous donations of Alumni and friends, as well as from the proceeds of the Annual Good Ole Summertime Golf Outing.

Hope to see you all in 2021

Thank you from the NBHS Alumni Committee: Jill, Tami, Sue, Don, JP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
NBLS Website