Congratulations to 2020’s winner, Miranda Kipplen, from Anthony Wayne High School for her piece Spring’s Secrets. Dear Friends,



The Congressional Art Competition provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase the wealth of artistic talent in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. It began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.



High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition. In 2020, we received seventy-five entries from seventeen schools throughout the district for this national high school visual art competition.



2020 Congressional Art Competition Winner:

Artwork Title: Spring’s Secrets

Artist Name: Miranda Kipplen

Artist’s High School: Anthony Wayne HS



Honorable Mention:

Artwork Title: Grandpa Steve

Artist Name: Bridget Wood

Artist’s High School: Pandora-Gilboa HS



Honorable Mention:

Artwork Title: I’m Falling for Blue

Artist Name: Hailey Hoffman

Artist’s High School: Pike-Delta-York HS



Honorable Mention:

Artwork Title: Wildlife

Artist Name: Ceria Fortney

Artist’s High School: Bowling Green HS



Guidelines for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition:



Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following: Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography All entries must meet the following criteria: The submission must be two dimensional.

If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.

The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame.

It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.

The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and will be received by digital submission only. Students may email their submissions to OH05.Art@mail.house.gov. Artwork should be submitted as a high-resolution JPEG or PDF.



I would like to thank Mr. Kevin Schroeder, Fine Arts Professor, and Ms. Ruth Foote, Professor of Photography, of Owens Community College for adjudicating this year’s competition. It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.



Suitability Guidelines:



As outlined in these guidelines, the final decision regarding the suitability of all artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition exhibition in the Capitol will be made by a panel of qualified persons chaired by the Architect of the Capitol. While it is not the intent to censor any artwork, we do wish to avoid artwork that is potentially inappropriate for display in this highly travelled area leading to the Capitol.



Artwork must adhere to the policy of the House Office Building Commission. In accordance with this policy, exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed. It is necessary that all artwork be reviewed by the panel chaired by the Architect of the Capitol and any portion not in consonance with the Commission’s policy will be omitted from the exhibit.



STUDENTS INFORMATION FORM & STUDENT RELEASE FORM



To learn more about the Congressional Art Competition, click here.