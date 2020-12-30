2021 JOB OUTLOOK OPTIMISTIC FOR THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

Seven Northwest Ohio Manufacturers Seeking to Hire Employees through the OH! FAME Program

FINDLAY, OHIO, December 29 – The National Association of Manufacturers’ recent 4Q (2020) Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey highlighted 74.2% of manufacturers considering their business outlook “positive.” Manufacturers in the Findlay-Hancock County area show similar optimism for production and hiring demands. Companies in the region are actively seeking hundreds of employees for numerous positions. One specific position, though, is on many of their minds: advanced manufacturing technician.

Advanced manufacturing technicians (AMTs) must keep production lines operating and capable of safer, more effective work. These technicians must be skilled in multiple trade areas (hydraulics, welding, robotics, electrical, pneumatics) to problem solve causes of down time or equipment failure resulting in lost/unusable product. In addition, these employees must demonstrate the coveted soft skills employers demand today. Manufacturers need technicians to be diligent, take initiative, communicate clearly, and practice safety at all times.

With AMTs requiring strong soft and technical skills, Northwest Ohio manufacturers are uniting to invest in a pathway proven to develop global-best, highly skilled technicians: the Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (OH! FAME).

Tricia Valasek, Executive Director for Raise the Bar Hancock County (a workforce development non-profit championing the OH! FAME program) explains: “FAME produces tremendous outcomes. In fact, a recent study by Opportunity America and the Brookings Institution found that FAME graduates earned a median $98,000 per year, that is $45,000 more per year than the earnings of other career and technical graduates from the same colleges. FAME students are also more likely to graduate from technical trade programs than non-FAME graduates (80% vs. 29%). With the opportunity for high wages, stable employment, and a two-year degree with little to no debt, the OH! FAME program should certainly be a consideration for anyone holding a high school degree on or before June 30, 2021.”

Even in this COVID era, seven manufacturers are preparing to hire, pay a competitive wage ($15+ per hour), and cover one-half of an employee’s associate degree tuition and fees to be in the OH! FAME program.

Findlay (Molten, Nissin Brake Ohio, ZF, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Graham Packaging), Upper Sandusky (Kalmbach Feeds), and North Baltimore (The D.S. Brown Company) companies are seeking candidates to hire and support through OH! FAME.

Individuals hired will work first shift three days per week and attend Owens Community College-Findlay Campus two days per week starting in August 2021. Several companies, however, are eager to hire individuals in early 2021 who will then start the split schedule in August alongside their OH! FAME cohort peers

Individuals interested in learning more about the companies seeking candidates and/or the OH! FAME program may attend one of the upcoming virtual open houses using their computer or mobile device (video and audio required).

The virtual open houses will be Tuesday, January 5 from 5:00-6:30pm and Friday, January 8 from 9:00-10:30am.

Pre-registration is required. Registration may be completed at www.ohfame.org/event.

OH! FAME operates from Findlay, Ohio and uses the national FAME model originating from Toyota. Being one of 13 states across the nation, OH! FAME and its area manufacturers join a network of nearly 400 employers proactively investing in advanced manufacturing education and employees.