North Baltimore, Ohio

December 3, 2022 7:19 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
WCCOA Social Services Nurse

2022 Lima Train Town Show and Meet

The National Model Railroad Association, North Central Region, Three Rivers Division will be sponsoring this event on Saturday December 10th, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It will be in the Merchants & Youth Exhibits Buildings at the Allen County Fairgrounds 2750 E Harding Hwy, State Route 309 East, Lima, OH 45804.

Use exit 125 from I-75 and then go East about 3/4 of a mile. The fairgrounds are on the South side of the highway. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult are FREE.

We will have over 170 tables of model railroad/ toy train/ train memorabilia bargains. We will also have several Model Railroad Time Saver puzzles, model railroad layouts and a children’s play area.

Good food and beverages will be available. Parking is free and these facilities are handicapped accessible.

Contact Jim Marquardt at 260-437-3844 for additional information. The public is welcome and invited

All the proceeds received from this event benefit the NMRA NCR Three Rivers Division 3, A not-for-profit organization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website