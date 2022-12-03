2022 Lima Train Town Show and Meet

The National Model Railroad Association, North Central Region, Three Rivers Division will be sponsoring this event on Saturday December 10th, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It will be in the Merchants & Youth Exhibits Buildings at the Allen County Fairgrounds 2750 E Harding Hwy, State Route 309 East, Lima, OH 45804.

Use exit 125 from I-75 and then go East about 3/4 of a mile. The fairgrounds are on the South side of the highway. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult are FREE.

We will have over 170 tables of model railroad/ toy train/ train memorabilia bargains. We will also have several Model Railroad Time Saver puzzles, model railroad layouts and a children’s play area.

Good food and beverages will be available. Parking is free and these facilities are handicapped accessible.

Contact Jim Marquardt at 260-437-3844 for additional information. The public is welcome and invited

All the proceeds received from this event benefit the NMRA NCR Three Rivers Division 3, A not-for-profit organization