North Baltimore, Ohio

October 5, 2022 12:00 pm

2022’s Best States for UFO Fans – Ohio in Top 10!

 

We’ve all seen strange lights in the sky — and wondered if we witnessed a UFO (or UAP, officially). For some of us, that curiosity evolved into obsession.

Now that UFOs and ET are no longer taboo, where in America might you feel most “among friends,” human or otherwise?

Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best States for UFO Fans to mark the new season of “War of the Worlds.”

How does Ohio stack up?
Ohio’s Rank in Some Key Metrics (1st = Best)
  • Number of UFO/UAP Sightings – 8th
  • Number of UFO Organizations – 3rd
  • Communication Towers per Square Mile – 4th
  • Number of UFO/Alien Conventions and Festivals – 4th

To come up with our ranking, we pored over countless X-files — sightings data, communication tower registrations, Air Force base listings — to determine which of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are hotbeds of extraterrestrial activity. We also searched for UFO clubs, conventions, and other factors that indulge the most avid UFO enthusiasts.

Our full ranking and analysis are available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-states-ufo-fans/ 

What does Lawn Love have to do with UFOs and aliens? 

Well, “crop circles” appear on many lawns. Sadly, they weren’t placed there by otherworldly beings. Lawn Love has tips on how to treat lawn fungus. For out-of-this-world lawn care, turn to a Lawn Love pro for mowing, trimming, and edging your yard.

