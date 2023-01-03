2023 Health and Wellness Trends

(BPT) – With the new year comes new goals, new resolutions, new trends — and a new you. Colette Heimowitz, vice president of Nutrition and Education at Simply Good Foods Company, is sharing a few of the latest trends in health and wellness that will help you navigate an overall better lifestyle for the year ahead.

Trend 1: Damp January

This January, maintaining a damp lifestyle will become an increasingly popular choice in health and wellness. What is a damp lifestyle? In other words, you may not abstain 100% from all alcoholic beverages, but you can plan to avoid heavy drinking. Heimowitz recommends this trend as it can also help you maintain a low-carb lifestyle.

“The liver makes ketones out of alcohol, so technically when you drink, you’ll remain in ketosis. The problem is that alcohol converts more easily to ketones than fatty acids do, so your liver will use the alcohol first, in preference to fat,” explains Heimowitz. “When you drink, your fat burning is put on hold until all the alcohol is out of your system.”

Trend 2: Affordable bento boxes

With the cost of food continuing to rise, Heimowitz shares her favorite, trendy and most cost-effective way to pack lunch. Bento boxes were a trend you may have noticed on social media in the past year, and they aren’t going away! Derived from the traditional Japanese lunch box, you can find numerous bento boxes online and in stores that make packing a lunch fun, easy and convenient — for grownups and kids alike.

To create a balanced bento box, start with a protein source such as a Low Carb Mediterranean Canned Tuna and Cucumber Salad. Canned tuna is an inexpensive pantry staple and is naturally low in carbs. Once you have your protein base, pack some fruits and veggies, as well as a fun snack.

“The Atkins Protein Chips add a tasty and much needed crunch to your lunch,” Heimowitz says. “The line offers three flavors: Nacho Cheese, Ranch and Chipotle BBQ. Each contains 13 grams of protein and 4 grams of net carbs, making them great for snacking.”

Trend 3: Accommodating recipes for dietary restrictions

As people continue to explore and embrace new lifestyles such as vegetarianism, keto and more, one of the biggest trends is leaning toward flexible, accommodating recipes for those with dietary restrictions.

Most recently, cloud bread went viral on the internet due to its fun consistency, health benefits and its flexibility for accommodating dietary restrictions. For example, the Atkins Keto Barbecue Cloud Bread Sandwiches have only a few ingredients and come together in less than an hour! Add your favorite sandwich fixings and Atkins Protein Chips to create a delicious sandwich and the perfect, balanced meal for a better 2023.

Try the popular recipe: Atkins Keto Barbecue Cloud Bread Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 bags Atkins Chipotle BBQ Protein Chips

4 large raw eggs

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon table salt

5 pieces fresh green leaf lettuce

5 slices, medium fresh tomatoes

10 ounces roasted turkey breast

3 3/4 ounces cheddar cheese

5 slices, thin fresh red onion

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 300°. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. In a food processor, process chips into crumbs. Set aside 4 teaspoons; pour the rest into a medium bowl.

3. Separate the egg whites and yolks, placing the yolks in the bowl with the chips, and placing the egg whites into a large mixing bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer with a whip attachment. Sprinkle egg whites with cream of tartar and whip until stiff peaks form.

4. Warm cream cheese gently in a microwave (15 seconds) or over steaming water. Whisk together with egg yolks, chips and salt. Gently fold in egg whites, one third at a time, until combined and very fluffy.

5. Form barbecue cloud buns by scooping 1/4 cup batter onto the parchment-lined sheet pans, spreading gently into 3-inch rounds with about 1 inch between. Sprinkle buns evenly with the reserved 4 teaspoons of chip crumbs. Each sheet pan should hold 5 buns. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the tops are nicely browned. Allow the buns to cool on the sheet pan before assembling sandwiches.

6. Assemble sandwiches just before serving (cloud bread does not hold up to moisture). On one bun, layer 1 leaf lettuce, 1 slice tomato, one slice red onion, 2 ounces sliced roasted turkey, and a 3/4-ounce slice cheddar cheese, then top with a second bun.

Assemble sandwiches just before serving (cloud bread does not hold up to moisture). On one bun, layer 1 leaf lettuce, 1 slice tomato, one slice red onion, 2 ounces sliced roasted turkey, and a 3/4-ounce slice cheddar cheese, then top with a second bun.