North Baltimore, Ohio

Briar Hill Health Update

2023 OEFFA Conference: February 16-18, 2023

Germinate, Regenerate, Agitate

2023 OEFFA Conference
February 16-18, 2023 | Cherry Valley Hotel | Newark, Ohio

This is an impactful point in time where we can empower a system where family farmers can thrive, fair and transparent markets can prosper, and people, the soil, and the environment can be healthy and sustainable. Sometimes that takes planting seeds, rebuilding our community, and shaking some things up: Germinate, Regenerate, Agitate.

The 2023 OEFFA Conference keynote addresses take a look into that path. Rowen White will kick off the event with stories of germinating sustainable relational agriculture, while Ricardo Salvador will wrap things up with an idea of just how much we can agitate to get legislation fit for purpose.

 

Conference Keynote Speakers

 

Reseeding Imaginations of a Relational Agricultural System
Thursday, February 16*

How do we cultivate a diverse culture of belonging inside our regenerative agricultural movement? Keynote Rowen White will speak on Indigenous leadership, ecological knowledge, cultural memory, and the cultural inheritance of land and seeds.

“Seeds are the foundation of agriculture, but they also encode a memory of the land, the climate, the weather, as well as people’s cultural values, aesthetics and stories,” White said to Permaculture Women’s Guild.

A seedkeeper and farmer from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne, White is a passionate activist for Indigenous seed and food sovereignty. She is the educational director and lead mentor of Sierra Seeds, and is the founder of the Indigenous Seedkeepers Network. She facilitates creative hands-on workshops and strategic conversations around seed and food security within tribal and small farming communities around the country.

 

A Transformational Idea for the 2023 Farm Bill
Saturday, February 18

The farm bill is a $787 billion program that affects everyone who eats and pays taxes, yet it is formulated in obscurity by a very narrow set of interests. Keynote Ricardo Salvador will speak on how to transform the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill to be more current and equitable.

Salvador is a senior scientist and director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. There, he leads a team of interdisciplinary scientists and policy analysts to make the case that modern, sustainable practices can be highly productive while also protecting the environment, producing healthy food, and creating economic opportunity for all. 

“At the Union of Concerned Scientists, we have been working with a large number of partners, including OEFFA, to shape a new and broader coalition for the farm bill debate,” Salvador said. 

 

*White’s address is part of Thursday’s Welcoming Exhibit Hall Happy Hour and Keynote Address. Access to this event is included in general and Food and Farm School registration. Tickets are available for $35 for this event only. It will also be livestreamed on OEFFA’s Facebook page

 
 
 
 

