2023 Preseason (Aug. 15) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

NOTES: Defending national champion Georgia dominated the preseason poll with 51 of 59 first place votes, which marks the 42nd consecutive week an SEC team has held the No. 1 ranking. This is Georgia's 21st appearance as the No. 1 team in the poll and the first ever No. 1 preseason ranking for the Bulldogs. Georgia's 21 appearances in the top spot rank second most all-time, behind only Alabama's 61 appearances at No. 1. Defending Big Ten Champion Michigan finished second in the poll voting with six first place votes and 72 points behind Georgia with Ohio State at No. 3 with 2 first place votes, respectively. No. 4 Alabama maintains its streak as the only team to appear in the poll each week dating back to 2014, a span of 120 weeks. LSU's No. 5 ranking is the highest for the Tigers since holding the No. 1 ranking on December 8, 2019. Defending ACC Champion Clemson is No. 8. Florida State's No. 9 ranking marked the Seminoles' highest position in the poll since being ranked No. 8 on September 5, 2017. Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is ranked No. 14 and national runner-up TCU is ranked No. 16. Seven of the top 10 teams appeared in New Year's Six bowl games last season. The SEC and Pac-12 led all conferences with four teams each, followed by the Big Ten with three, the ACC and Big 12 with two each and FBS Independents with one. The eventual national champion has been ranked in the top six of the preseason poll seven times since 2015. Alabama in 2017 is the only national champion to start the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.