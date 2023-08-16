North Baltimore, Ohio

August 16, 2023 10:30 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
June 2023 Left Rail
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Fiber Locator
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad

2023 Preseason (Aug. 15) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

2023 Preseason (Aug. 15) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll — Preseason (Aug. 15, 2023)

Poll Contact: [email protected]

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State & Alabama Top Preseason Rankings for the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

 
 

2023 Preseason (Aug. 15) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF)

2023 Preseason (Aug. 15) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF)

NOTES:

Defending national champion Georgia dominated the preseason poll with 51 of 59 first place votes, which marks the 42nd consecutive week an SEC team has held the No. 1 ranking. This is Georgia’s 21st appearance as the No. 1 team in the poll and the first ever No. 1 preseason ranking for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s 21 appearances in the top spot rank second most all-time, behind only Alabama’s 61 appearances at No. 1.

Defending Big Ten Champion Michigan finished second in the poll voting with six first place votes and 72 points behind Georgia with Ohio State at No. 3 with 2 first place votes, respectively.

No. 4 Alabama maintains its streak as the only team to appear in the poll each week dating back to 2014, a span of 120 weeks. LSU’s No. 5 ranking is the highest for the Tigers since holding the No. 1 ranking on December 8, 2019.

Defending ACC Champion Clemson is No. 8. Florida State’s No. 9 ranking marked the Seminoles’ highest position in the poll since being ranked No. 8 on September 5, 2017.

Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is ranked No. 14 and national runner-up TCU is ranked No. 16. Seven of the top 10 teams appeared in New Year’s Six bowl games last season.

The SEC and Pac-12 led all conferences with four teams each, followed by the Big Ten with three, the ACC and Big 12 with two each and FBS Independents with one.

The eventual national champion has been ranked in the top six of the preseason poll seven times since 2015. Alabama in 2017 is the only national champion to start the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2023 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 3. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems, a TicketManager company, to compile the rankings and the Cody Kellner Points Index to publish the individual votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website