2023 Recipients of the Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship

The family of Amy Boyer would like to once again thank everyone who helped with, donated, and participated in the 2nd Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing and made giving away a second set of scholarships possible.

The Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing and Scholarship was started in 2021 by the family of Amy Boyer. Amy was a 1989 graduate of North Baltimore High School and a proud member of the North Baltimore community. As a student, Amy was a member of the Honor Society, math club, Student Council, track and basketball teams.

After graduation Amy continued to have an active role in the community while being a volunteer youth basketball coach, president of the youth softball and baseball programs, Girls Scout leader, team mom, and member of many other organizations. But most importantly, Amy was compassionate, encouraging, and kind. She had a positive outlook on life that was contagious and left a positive impact on everyone that she interacted with including family, friends, and strangers.

With that being said each year scholarships are awarded to those who have made a positive impact on their school district and/or community during their high school career. Recipients must also meet the following criteria: minimum of 3.0 GPA, involvement in extracurriculars at school or in the surrounding community, and plan to attend a two-year university, four-year university, or trade school following graduation. This year’s recipients of a $750 scholarship were Alivia DeLancy, and Ariana Loera.

Alivia DeLancy (pictured on the left), Ariana Loera (pictured on the right)

We are also happy to announce that the 3rd Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing will be held at Birch Run Golf Course on Saturday September 16th, 2023. All proceeds will benefit the Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship at North Baltimore High School.