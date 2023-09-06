North Baltimore, Ohio

September 6, 2023

2023 Week 1 (Sept. 5) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

 

Poll Contact: [email protected]

Georgia, Michigan, Alabama & Florida State Top Week 1 Rankings for the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

2023 Week 1 (Sept. 5) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF)

2023 Week 1 (Sept 5) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF)

NOTES:

Georgia picked up 47 of 57 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the 11th week in a row dating back to October 9, 2022 after defeating UT Martin 48-7 at home. An SEC team has been ranked No. 1 in the poll each week dating back to September 29, 2019, a span of 43 weeks. 

Florida State climbed to No. 4 after defeating LSU 45-24 in Orlando. This marks the highest position for the Seminoles since claiming the No. 3 spot on August 22, 2017. LSU fell eight spots to No. 14 after the loss to Florida State.

Clemson dropped out of the poll completely after suffering a 21-point loss on the road to Duke, marking the first time the Tigers failed to appear in the poll since December 5, 2021. TCU also dropped out of the poll after a three-point loss at home against Colorado. North Carolina and Kansas State joined the poll, claiming Nos. 15 and 16 respectively.

The SEC and Pac-12 led all conferences with four teams each, followed by the Big Ten with three, the ACC and Big 12 with two and FBS Independents with one.

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2023 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 3. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems, a TicketManager company, to compile the rankings and the Cody Kellner Points Index to publish the individual votes.

