2023 Week 1 (Sept. 5) FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

NOTES:

Georgia picked up 47 of 57 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the 11th week in a row dating back to October 9, 2022 after defeating UT Martin 48-7 at home. An SEC team has been ranked No. 1 in the poll each week dating back to September 29, 2019, a span of 43 weeks.

Florida State climbed to No. 4 after defeating LSU 45-24 in Orlando. This marks the highest position for the Seminoles since claiming the No. 3 spot on August 22, 2017. LSU fell eight spots to No. 14 after the loss to Florida State.

Clemson dropped out of the poll completely after suffering a 21-point loss on the road to Duke, marking the first time the Tigers failed to appear in the poll since December 5, 2021. TCU also dropped out of the poll after a three-point loss at home against Colorado. North Carolina and Kansas State joined the poll, claiming Nos. 15 and 16 respectively.

The SEC and Pac-12 led all conferences with four teams each, followed by the Big Ten with three, the ACC and Big 12 with two and FBS Independents with one.