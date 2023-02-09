2023 WOOD COUNTY COMMON PLEAS JUDICIAL ASSIGNMENTS

Wood County, Ohio: In accordance with the Ohio Supreme Court Rules of Superintendence, the Wood County Court of Common Pleas General Division judges voted to appoint Judge Mary “Molly” Mack to serve as Administrative Judge for a two-year term.



Judge Mack was elected to the bench in November of 2018 and began serving in her first term as Common Pleas Judge on January 1, 2019. Prior to her time at the Common Pleas Court, Judge Mack sat as a judge for the Perrysburg Municipal Court, a position to which she was elected in 2013. In her

capacity as Administrative Judge, Judge Mack will oversee the administrative functions of the Court, as well as, caseload assignments, Supreme Court reporting, personnel policies, and local rules.



In 2023 Judge David E. Woessner of the Probate Court will be the Presiding Judge, as voted on by his peers. As Presiding Judge, he will oversee meetings of the judges and judges’ assignments as necessary. This will be the ninth time Judge Woessner has served in the capacity of Presiding judge since assuming the office of Probate/Juvenile Division Judge for the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on December 29, 1998.



Judge Matthew L. Reger recently completed a two-year term serving as Administrative Judge. In 2023, Judge Reger will serve as a member of the judicial advisory board of the Northwest Community Corrections Center and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Court.



Finally, Judge Joel M. Kuhlman was named the Court Security Judge. In this capacity, Judge Kuhlman will oversee court constables and facilitate court-wide coordination of all court security matters.