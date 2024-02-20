North Baltimore, Ohio

2024-2025 Important Dates for Incoming NB Kindergarten Students

North Baltimore Kindergarten Registration opens March 1, 2024:

*Please complete final forms and provide documents to Kelly West at the board office

*You will need to provide the following documents to Kelly West, even if you attended preschool:

 

    -Birth certificate

    -Social Security card

    -Shot records (updated)

    -Copy of guardian’s driver’s license

    -(2) proof of residency

    -Custody papers/count documents if applicable

 

Parent Meeting 

(This is for parents/ guardians only, please no children)

 

*A mandatory parent meeting will be held on Thursday, April 25th.  Two times will be available, either at 5pm or 6pm. You only need to attend one time. Please sign up for a time with Kelly West at the board office. 

 

Kindergarten Screening 

(Your child will be assessed on skills prior to the start of school)

 

*During the parent meeting you will be asked to sign up for a day and time for kindergarten screening.  Screening will take approximately 15 minutes. 

 

*Screening Dates and Times are listed below:

 

Tuesday, July 30th, 2:00-6:00 pm

 

Wednesday, July 31st, 9:00- Noon



If you have any questions, please call Kelly West at the Board Office, (419) 257- 3531

