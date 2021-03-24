$205 Million Upgrade to Ohio Turnpike System

Ohio Turnpike Construction kicks off with emphasis on progress toward 2023

Commission is modernizing its infrastructure and Toll Collection System over next 3 years

BEREA (March 23, 2021) The Ohio Turnpike kicks off its 2021 construction season this month with a $205 million capital improvement program that includes projects throughout northern Ohio. The focus will be on improving safety and making progress on the modernized Toll Collection System that is scheduled to go live with Open Road Tolling in the spring of 2023.

“We’ll be making significant progress this year constructing much of the infrastructure necessary to modernize our toll collection system,” said Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E.

“Customers have been asking for a modern toll road and we’re excited that our plan is now underway. In 2023, our new Open Road Tolling system will debut with all gates removed for our E-ZPass customers, Ahmed added.”

Identified infrastructure improvements include pavement replacement and resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and construction of a new Toll Plaza in Swanton, Ohio. The Toll Plaza at Exit 49 will be one of four new or reconstructed Toll Plazas that will serve as the linchpin of the new system.



This past fall, the Ohio Turnpike started a major pavement replacement project from the Indiana State line to MP 7.26 (Superior Township in Williams County). As this project moves forward, it may cause periodic disruption to normal traffic operating conditions.

In 2021 and 2022, all work will take place east of the Westgate Toll Plaza (east of SR 49). The turnpike will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the entire construction season both years. In 2023, pavement will be replaced from the Indiana line through the new toll plaza at Milepost 4. Once again, the turnpike will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Ohio Turnpike bridges also will see major work this year, with almost $22 million (comprising 10.6 percent of the 2021 capital budget) in various bridge repair, removal, repainting and deck-widening and replacement projects.

With work zones in place and more in store for this season it’s always good for motorists to be prepared. “When driving through a construction zone, the most important thing to do is to pay attention to the road conditions and restrictions,” said Ahmed. “People are working next to traffic. Please drive through the work zones as though construction workers are members of your own family.”

2021 Major Construction Projects from West to East

Williams County, Pavement Replacement & Resurfacing of Mainline plus New Toll Plaza

Full-depth excavation and pavement replacement will occur in the westbound lanes from MP 2.7 to MP 7.2 This project will reduce travel in both directions to one lane only in a bi-directional work zone. Construction on the eastbound side will take place in 2022.

The Beaver Excavating Company was awarded a $67.6 million contract to complete this three-part project, which includes other aspects of the new Toll Collection System, specifically, the construction of a new Open Road Tolling lane and in 2022, construction of new ramps that will connect to a new Toll Plaza at MP 4. This new Toll Plaza will become the new Westgate Toll Plaza and the current Westgate Toll Plaza is currently scheduled for demolition in the summer of 2023.

Traffic will be placed in a single lane in each direction on the eastbound pavement. The eastbound side will be placed in a single lane on approximately April 13, 2021 to set temporary barrier wall. Once the temporary barrier wall is set, westbound traffic will be moved to the eastbound pavement on approximately May 8, 2021.

Fulton & Lucas Counties, Pavement Replacement, New Ramps & Construction of New Toll Plaza

Full-depth excavation and pavement replacement will take place in the eastbound direction in 2021 from MP 46.5 to MP 51.4. The pavement was replaced in this section on the westbound side last year. The installation of new entry/exit ramps also will take place in both directions.

This construction will support access to and from Toll Plaza 49, which is currently being constructed adjacent to the mainline in Swanton. TP 49 is the first of four new Toll Plazas that will be constructed in support of the modernized Toll Collection System that will go live in 2023. The Swanton Toll Plaza will serve as a test site for the new system when the technical equipment contractor, Conduent, installs new toll collection equipment in July/August at the site and in the toll lanes.

The Kokosing Construction Company was awarded a $30.7 million contract to replace the pavement, install the ramps and build the new Toll Plaza at MP 49.

Sandusky County, Overhead Bridge Deck Removal and Rehabilitation

Ohio Turnpike Ramp over SR 53—Exit 91 (MP 92.0)

Fangboner Road—Township Road 166 (MP 91.1)

Ohio Turnpike Ramp over the Ohio Turnpike—Exit 91 (MP 91.6)

The work is scheduled to start on April 6, 2021 and involves the removal of the Ohio Turnpike Ramp Bridge over State Route 53; replacing that ramp bridge and the SR 53 interchange with a roundabout; the deck replacement of the Ohio Turnpike Ramp over the Ohio Turnpike mainline at Exit 91; and the deck replacement of the Fangboner Road bridge over the Ohio Turnpike mainline at Milepost 91.1 in Sandusky County.

Traffic will be maintained on all roads, bridges and the Ohio Turnpike Mainline. A contract in the amount of $4.8 million for this work was awarded to Kokosing Construction, Inc.

Estimated completion date: Oct. 31, 2021.

Erie County, Pavement Repairs and Resurfacing

Beginning on April 12, 2021, eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter lane closures on the mainline for pavement repairs and resurfacing from MP 112.45 to MP 118.80 in Oxford and Milan Townships.

Two lanes will be maintained during the day and a single lane in each direction will be maintained at night. The value of the contract is $11.7 million and was awarded to Gerken Paving, Inc.

Estimated completion date: Oct. 31, 2021.

Lorain County, Ohio Turnpike Bridge Painting

Ohio Turnpike bridge over the Black River (MP 145.9)

Ohio Turnpike bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad (MP 147.9)

Ohio Turnpike Bridge over Cleveland Street (US 20/SR 113) at (MP 148.0)

Beginning in May 2021 through approximately July 2021 mainline bridges will have their structural steel sandblasted and repainted. Single right lane closures will be in place in the eastbound and westbound directions at various times to store equipment while work occurs under the bridge. ABPN, Inc. of Campbell, Ohio was awarded a $2.86 million contract to paint these three bridges.

Estimated completion date: July 31, 2021.

Trumbull County, Pavement Replacement, New Ramps & Construction of New Toll Plaza

Full-depth excavation and pavement replacement will occur in the westbound outside shoulder and right and left lanes from MP 212.8 to MP 208.2 This project will maintain traffic in 2 lanes in both directions utilizing contra flow in the westbound direction. Construction on the eastbound side will take place in 2022.

The Shelly Company was awarded a $45.7 million contract to complete this two-part/two-year project, which includes other aspects of the new Toll Collection System, specifically, the construction of a new Open Road Tolling lane and construction of new ramps that will connect to a new Toll Plaza at MP 211.

Mahoning County Mainline Bridge Deck Replacement and Rehabilitation

Westbound and Eastbound over Turner Road—County Road 103 (MP 222.7)

Westbound and Eastbound over Kirk Road—County Road 146 (MP 222.8)

The bridge decks will be replaced, rehabilitated and widened on both mainline bridges. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on the mainline by first using the right lane and outside shoulder and then traffic will be switched to the new left lane and inside shoulder. There will be periodic single lane closures during the course of the project. The work is scheduled to begin in Mid-March 2021 and be completed by July 30, 2022. The Ruhlin Company will complete the work with a contract award amount of $9.3 million.

Mahoning County, Pavement Replacement and eventual modernized Westgate Plaza

Full-depth excavation and pavement replacement will occur on the eastbound side from MP 235.9-to MP 241.26.

This project will maintain two lanes of traffic into the existing Eastgate Toll Plaza and reduce travel out of the existing Eastgate Toll Plaza to one lane in a bi-directional work zone. Construction on the westbound side will take place in 2022.

Shelly & Sands Inc. was awarded a $39.9 million contract to complete this three-year project, which includes other aspects of the new Toll Collection System, specifically, the construction of a new Open Road Tolling lane and the construction of new ramps that will connect to the modernized Toll Plaza at MP 239 (Eastgate). The modernized Eastgate Toll Plaza will process tolls on the westbound side only when the new Toll Collection System goes live in the spring of 2023.

NOTE: To limit delays for customers, the Commission will strive to maintain two lanes of traffic in all three-lane sections of the Turnpike during peak travel times. Some single lane zones will be necessary but will occur mostly during off-peak travel times or overnight. A substantial portion of all projects is expected to be completed by early November.