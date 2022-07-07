The family of Amy Boyer would like to thank everyone who helped with, donated, and attended the 1st Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing and made giving away our first set of scholarships possible.

In Amy’s memory, her memorial foundation awarded three $750 scholarships to North Baltimore High School seniors who met the following criteria: minimum 3.0 GPA, involvement in extracurricular activities at school or in the surrounding community, and planned to attend a two-year university, four-year university, or trade school after graduation. This year’s recipients were Madison Westgate, Cassadie Jacobs, and Meredith Buchanan.

The 2nd Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing will be held September 17, 2022 at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore. All proceeds benefit the Amy Boyer Memorial Scholarship at North Baltimore High School.

We are currently seeking donations and sponsors for this year’s outing. For example, hole sponsors, grand prize donations, and raffle baskets. If you are interested in donating or sponsoring the 2nd Annual Amy Boyer Memorial Golf Outing, please contact Bailey Boyer at 419-889-5892 or amyboyermemorialouting@gmail.com.