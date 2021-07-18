2nd Quarter 2021 Wood Co. Fatal Data Review

Wood County Safe Communities announced that the Second Quarter 2021 Fatal Data Review Committee met on Wednesday July 14, 2021. The following crash was reviewed:

19234 Bradner Road

SR 65 and Wapakoneta Rd. has been put on hold until the next regularly scheduled meeting.

As a result of the review of this crash, the Fatal Data Review Committee would like to remind you that your child should always be secured in the proper restraint device for their age/weight/height. The following is a list of best practices to remember:

All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car safety seat (CSS) until they are 2 years of age or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer of their CSS. All children 2 years or older, or those younger than 2 years who have outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for their CSS, should use a forward-facing CSS with a harness for as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer of their CSS. All children whose weight or height is above the forward-facing limit for their CSS should use a belt-positioning-booster until the vehicle lap-and-shoulder seat belt fits properly, typically when they have reached 4 feet 9 inches in height and are between 8 and 12 years of age. When children are old enough and large enough to use the vehicle seat belt alone, they should always use lap-and-shoulder seat belts for optimal protection. All children younger than 13 years of age should be restrained in the rear seats of vehicles for optimal protection.

If you are interested in learning what the Fatal Data Review Committee’s responsibilities and roles are, please email Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator. We are always looking for additional members to join us for these quarterly meetings to review crashes in Wood County.

