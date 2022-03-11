3 milestone anniversaries to celebrate in Wyoming this year

(BPT) – Planning any travel adventures? If you love the outdoors and have an interest in the history of the West, opportunities abound for a bucket list-worthy trip to Casper, Wyoming — a popular stop on the way to legendary Yellowstone National Park. And 2022 is a remarkable year to visit, as the area celebrates three memorable milestones in its history.

Here are three great reasons — and notable anniversaries — for putting Casper and Yellowstone at the top of your 2022 travel list.

1. Yellowstone National Park turns 150

Speaking of bucket lists, Yellowstone is a top destination for travelers from around the globe. One hundred fifty years ago, Yellowstone became the world’s first national park, with its unique geological and hydrothermal wonders, along with spectacular landscapes and abundant wildlife.

Whether you fly into Casper/Natrona County International Airport or begin your Wyoming adventure as an epic road trip, Casper, Wyoming, is the ideal starting point for your Yellowstone vacation. With affordable lodging, smaller crowds and small-town Wyoming charm, you can enjoy local eats and brews, visit hiking and biking trails on Casper Mountain or fish the North Platte River. After making the most of outdoor activities in the area, you’ll be able to enjoy dining, culture and nightlife before continuing on your wilderness adventure in Yellowstone, starting at the park’s south, east or northeast entrances.

To help you plan your trip, with plenty of tips and local advice to make the most of your excursion, order your free planning kit at VisitCasper.com.

2. 40 years of amazing music and sporting events at the Ford Wyoming Center

The biggest venue in Wyoming, the Ford Wyoming Center has seen every famous music act that has played the state over the past 40 years. The beautiful, state-of-the-art complex is built high on a hill overlooking Casper, Casper Mountain and the scenic North Platte River.

Because of the arena’s multiple breakout rooms and first-in-class technology, the venue has hosted everything from rodeos and other sporting events to Broadway shows and all the top bands. You can visit FordWyomingCenter.com/Events to see what’s coming up in 2022 and snag some tickets ahead of your visit.

3. National Historic Trails Interpretive Center celebrates 20 years

If you’ve always been fascinated by the legends of the American West, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper will be right up your alley — or wagon trail. Founded 20 years ago, the center commemorates American Indian history and the early explorers, with an emphasis on the many historic trails that have gone through Casper, including the famed Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails. You can still see some of the remaining ruts of these trails in the area today, allowing you to imagine the legendary journeys of everyone from fur trappers and homesteaders to ranchers, miners and more as they traveled west.

Hands-on, interactive and family-friendly exhibits in seven galleries, plus an 18-minute multimedia program, all help to tell the many stories of the rich history of the region. And the best news? There is no fee to visit the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

When you’re ready to travel, Casper has plenty of wide-open spaces and things to do, all while practicing social distancing. To help ensure your health, safety and well-being, travel responsibly. If you plan to travel to Wyoming and don’t feel well, stay home and reschedule your visit for a later date. Many businesses may request that you wear a mask indoors, so it’s recommended to pack two per person for your trip.

Learn more about all the exciting adventures that await you in Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.