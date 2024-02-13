3 New Ways to Dress up your Valentine’s Day Brunch or Dinner at Home

(BPT) – If you’re looking for a fun way to dine in with your sweetheart, friends or family this Valentine’s Day, how about adding a flavorful twist to brunch favorites that are easy to make at home? You can mix up your favorite cocktail or mocktail to complement a variety of tasty, restaurant-quality offerings from SeaPak. Better yet, anything you choose from SeaPak can be prepared in a conventional oven or air fryer — from freezer to table in just minutes.

To help light the Valentine’s Day spark this year, try one of these sweet and savory shrimp entrees or mouth-watering recipes that are sure to impress your sweetheart.

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

This seafood classic provides hand-breaded shrimp with a crisp coconut-flake coating — along with a delicious marmalade dipping sauce — for a simple, tasty addition to your favorite brunch or dinner recipes. Swap this item in for a fun spin on Chicken & Waffles, a new take on a classic dish.

Hot Honey Coconut Shrimp and Waffles

Prep time: 10 minutes; Cook time: 18 minutes; 4 servings

Enjoy this Southern favorite that’s made even more flavorful with sweet coconut shrimp and hot honey lime sauce.

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) package SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

1 (12.3-ounce/10-count) package breakfast homestyle frozen waffles

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder (more if you like it hotter)

4 tablespoons butter

1 lime, zested and cut into wedges

Directions

Heat oven to 425 F. Place SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp on half of a large foil-lined baking sheet and bake 12 minutes. In last 6 minutes of baking, place 4-8 waffles on the other side of the baking sheet.

While shrimp and waffles are baking, make hot honey sauce. In a small saucepan, stir together honey, chili powder, butter and half the lime zest.

Serve crispy waffles topped with shrimp and drizzled with the hot honey sauce. Garnish with the remaining lime zest, and serve lime wedges alongside.

Shrimp Scampi

America’s No. 1 frozen shrimp scampi never disappoints! You and your date (or your family) will love this whole tail-off shrimp scampi, perfectly seasoned in a delicious garlic butter sauce with a hint of red bell pepper and herbs for extra flavor. Try this new and unique way to serve shrimp scampi for lunch or brunch on Valentine’s Day — or any day!

Mini Shrimp Scampi and Spinach Quiches

Prep time: 12 minutes; Cook time: 13 minutes; 12-15 servings (30 mini quiches)

Infused with traditional scampi flavors of lemon and garlic, these mini quiches are a welcome addition to any brunch table.

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package SeaPak Shrimp Scampi

2 (1.9-ounce) packages frozen mini phyllo cups

1/2 (5-ounce) package fresh baby spinach, chopped

2 large eggs

1/2 cup whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 375 F. Arrange phyllo cups in mini muffin tins coated with cooking spray. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add SeaPak Shrimp Scampi and cook 5 minutes. Add spinach and cook just until it wilts, about 1 minute. Set aside a few whole shrimp to garnish the top; keep warm. Cut remaining shrimp into smaller pieces. Use a slotted spoon to divide shrimp mixture evenly among phyllo shells.

Whisk together eggs, cream, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture carefully into shells. Bake 12-15 minutes or until eggs are set.

Garnish the top of a few of the mini quiches with reserved shrimp. Drizzle quiches with additional pan sauce before serving, if desired.

Dynamite Shrimp

SeaPak’s newest offering brings you the popcorn shrimp you know and love, with a kick, tossed in a creamy chili sauce. This restaurant-inspired popcorn shrimp with a bite taps into the growing popularity of Asian-style snacks and foods — and is bound to be on every spicy food lover’s grocery list.

After cooking shrimp in a conventional oven or air fryer, you can use the separately packed chili sauce to “sauce and toss” the shrimp in a bowl, or to dip individual shrimp directly in the sauce, depending on how much flavor and spice you prefer.

Stock up your freezer with all these appetizing seafood options so you’ll be ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day, to observe Lent — or just enjoy a quick and easy way to add flavor to any weeknight meal, any time of year.

