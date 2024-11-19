3 Simple Swaps to Upgrade your Bathroom for Holiday Guests

(BPT) – The holidays are full of fun, festive get-togethers, magical moments with friends and family — and often, a lengthy holiday home prep list. With celebrations just around the corner, you may want to prep your home for overnight guests to help you feel your best about hosting your loved ones this season.

What room most needs your attention? According to a survey conducted by Delta Faucet, a bathroom refresh is the project that is the most pesky for people to complete. While a full reno is unlikely, it’s easy to complete a few simple swaps that instantly transform the look and function of your bathroom just in time for seasonal celebrations.

Here are three ideas for upgrading your bathroom that are sure to impress your guests — all with easy DIY installation.

1. Upgrade your bathroom faucet

Trouble keeping your bathroom sink clean? This chore can be especially challenging when entertaining and hosting guests. One simple solution is installing the Delta® Stryke® Pull-Down Bathroom Faucet, which makes quick work of cleaning toothpaste, dirt and small debris from your sink with a nimble pull-down spray wand. The Lumicoat® Finish is guaranteed to resist water spots and mineral buildup, so you can easily wipe it clean without the need for cleaners or chemicals. You’ll also appreciate this faucet’s sleek and stylish look, with subtly upturned spout and handles.

Find peace of mind knowing that this faucet is ADA compliant for the benefit of all your guests, and the Worry-Free Drain Catch is a simple solution to the common problem of pills, jewelry or other valuables washing down the drain.

2. Power your shower

Provide an outstanding shower experience and keep your shower in pristine condition with the versatile Delta® 6-Setting Hand Shower with Cleaning Spray. Bathroom messes have never been easier to tackle thanks to the Delta® ProClean™ Spray, which cleans shower surfaces at least two times faster than standard sprays, powering off soap scum and other common shower messes. The focused, wide fan spray allows you to effortlessly clean hard-to-reach places without even stepping foot in the shower.

The six spray settings include: ProClean™ spray, Full spray, Full spray with Massage, Massage spray, Shampoo Rinse spray and Pause. The Pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts at the water temperature where you left off, helping to conserve water — and avoid depleting your hot water supply when you have multiple guests staying in your home. WaterSense® labeled hand showers also use at least 20% less water than the industry standard, helping you save water without compromising performance.

While other products may gather unsightly mineral buildup over time, this shower head’s soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look — with no need for soaking or chemical cleaners.

Best yet, this is an incredibly easy DIY installation you can do in minutes, with no tools required.

3. Improve the shower experience

A quality water filter can make all the difference. With the Delta® Clarifi™ Shower Filter Attachment you can instantly elevate your shower experience. The shower filter attachment has been third-party tested and proven to reduce chlorine and impurities in your shower water that may cause dry skin or hair. Simply attach the filter between your current shower head and supply line, and the unique filter design will get to work, improving the water you and your guests shower with every day. Your loved ones will appreciate this simple but impactful shower enhancement!

Filters require replacing every six months, but replacements take less than two minutes. You can make that task even easier by connecting to the DFC@Home™ app to be notified when it’s time to change filters.

With these three DIY bathroom projects, you can quickly take your guests’ experience to the next level — while also making it easier to keep your bathroom looking its best, all season long.