3 Smart Tips to Help you Budget for Activities in 2023

(BPT) – Many people resolve to be better about their finances at the beginning of the year, but following through can be challenging, especially when you want to celebrate the people you love and have fun throughout the year.

You don’t have to tackle your finances on your own. Check out these three tips and tools to help you plan for activities on a budget in 2023.

1. Plan ahead and set a budget

This year, take some time to look at the coming months and mark major holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, concerts and vacations in a calendar. Estimate how much you can spend on each event, so when the time comes, you won’t have any surprise expenses and you can avoid going over your budget.

Consider using tools like Chase’s Spending & Budgeting, that provides information on your spending based on the purchases you make and helps you keep track of what you’ve spent to prevent overspending. If your banking app doesn’t have a similar feature, you can download a budget worksheet and keep track of your spending and budget throughout the year.

Get started planning now to save yourself financial stress throughout the year.

2. Set savings goals

A simple way to afford all your fun and celebratory expenses throughout the year is to set savings goals. By putting away money in advance, you can reduce the stress and anxiety of affording your vacations, concerts and even holiday expenses later in the year.

Setting up automated savings is convenient and lets you save without thinking about it. Consider using automated savings tools, like Chase Autosave, that lets you set a goal to automatically transfer money from your Chase checking to your Chase savings account to set and help reach a savings goal for your 2023 activities.

3. Split the cost

If you’re planning a big trip with friends this year, or even just some casual dinners out, use tools to make it easy to quickly split the bill. You can use Zelle® to send and receive money fast with anyone you know and trust with a U.S. bank account, making it simple to split the costs of a group activity. And, you can even use Zelle® to ask your friends and family to pay you back for their portion.

Using these three tips, you can better budget for your activities, while improving your finances this year. Additionally, as you make plans, make sure to keep a close eye on your credit. A free and easy way to do so is through Chase Credit Journey in the Chase Mobile app. To learn about these financial tools and more, visit Chase.com/Mobile.

Disclosure:

Enrollment in Zelle® is required. Both parties need a U.S. bank account; only one needs an eligible Chase account. Funds are typically made available in minutes when the recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle® (go to https://register.zellepay.com to view participating banks). Select transactions could take up to 3 business days. Enroll on the Chase Mobile app or Chase OnlineSM. Limitations may apply. Message and data rates may apply.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.