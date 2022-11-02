3 Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle for Your Dogs

(Family Features) Pet parents want the best for their dogs and will go to great lengths to keep their furry friends healthy.

Consider these tips from the IAMS and WHISTLE brands to help your dog maintain a healthy lifestyle. You can find more information at iams.com/iams-and-whistle.



Schedule Regular Veterinarian Visits

Routine examinations with your veterinarian are vital for maintaining a dog’s healthy lifestyle. By bringing your pup in for a check-up, an expert can assess overall health and address any potential problems. Make sure to consult with your veterinarian on recommended frequency of visits and put your next appointment on the calendar.



Keep Pets Active Physically and Mentally

Exercise is crucial for dogs to maintain a healthy body weight and is also a good way of achieving mental stimulation. According to the WALTHAM pocket book of responsible pet ownership, 20 minutes of exercise a day is the minimum beneficial period with 30-60 minutes being preferable. Try varying your walking routes to increase the degree of mental stimulation for your pets.



Identify Potential Health Concerns Using Pet Health Technology

A smart device that uses sophisticated AI to translate your dog’s behavior into in-depth health insights, WHISTLE Health helps you know when your furry friend is doing well and see when changes may point to health issues. By partnering with IAMS Dog Food, the device helps pet parents use data-driven insights to find personalized nutrition programs designed to keep their dogs happy and healthy.

