3 Tips to Make Back-to-school Easy for Kids and Parents

(BPT) – The back-to-school season can be overwhelming for the whole family. While there’s excitement about reuniting with friends and starting a new school year, it can be challenging for parents and kids to get back into a solid routine.

To help busy parents prepare their children mentally and physically to return to the classroom, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto has provided the following three simple tips that you can easily incorporate into your fall routine.

1. Reestablish a sleep routine

Summers often consist of late nights and mornings, so it can be tough for parents and children to adjust to weekday school hours. Before school begins, establish firm sleep and wake times for yourself and the kids.

You don’t have to do it all at once. Ease into it by adjusting bedtime and the morning alarm to a half-hour earlier than your current routine. Once a week or every few days, keep moving it earlier until you have reestablished the school year sleep routine. Your family will still get to enjoy the summer and not be completely shocked by the switch come September.

2. Double down on hydration

During the hot summer months at home, you can keep a close eye on your kids and ensure they drink plenty of water as they play outside. However, during the school year, you aren’t able to remind them in between classes to grab a drink. Staying hydrated has its benefits. In addition to helping your child stay healthy, regular hydration can boost your child’s mood, memory and attention, according to HealthyChildren.org.

To encourage your kids to hydrate during the school week, add a reusable water bottle to your back-to-school shopping list. As you shop, help your child pick out a fun water bottle they can fill up at home and at school.

3. Start the day with a nutritious meal

One way to make your life easier and alleviate stress as you head into the busyness of the fall season is to have some simple, nutritious meals and snacks you can make in a pinch. Eggs are an easy, delicious and nourishing ingredient you can incorporate into any meal at any time of the day.

To start your child’s school day off right, cook up a meal with Eggland’s Best eggs. Compared to ordinary eggs, they contain more than double the Vitamin B12, which naturally boosts energy to keep your child physically active. Eggland’s Best eggs also have 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s, to help improve your child’s concentration and brain function in the classroom.

Make breakfast fun with these delicious Robot Egg and Cheese Roll Ups inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear. They’re packed with superior nutrition and are easy for parents to make, fun for kids to enjoy and provide lasting benefits for their school day!

Also, Eggland’s Best has teamed up once again with Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear to give families the chance to win Lightyear DVDs and more, Eggland’s Best swag, and the Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their at-home movie watching experience. Enter daily now through September 24 for a chance to win. For recipes and more information, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. Add Lightyear to your Pixar collection. Now on Digital and own it on Blu-ray™ September 13th.

Robot Egg and Cheese Roll Ups

Prep Time: 10 minutes; Cook Time: 5 minutes; Serves: 2

Ingredients

4 large Eggland’s Best eggs (2 whole eggs, 2 egg whites)

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon chopped chives

2 6-inch whole wheat tortillas

1/8 cup low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

2 black olives

Directions

1. Spray large pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat to medium-low.

2. In a small bowl, whisk Eggland’s Best eggs and egg whites with onion, peppers and chives. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Pour egg mixture into pan and cook on medium-low heat, stirring frequently until cooked through about 4 minutes. Add cheese and allow to melt slightly.

4. Immediately transfer eggs to tortillas and roll up tightly. Garnish with olives for the eyes, chives and bell pepper to create robot antennas.

To find this and more easy and quick recipes that you can make this school year, visit egglandsbest.com.

